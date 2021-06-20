Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $4.29 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.32% of Materion worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Materion by 74.7% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after acquiring an additional 235,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Materion by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Materion in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 9.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $354.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.