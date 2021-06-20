Northern Trust Corp Sells 126,028 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,165,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 126,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $215,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,855,000 after purchasing an additional 257,835 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,259,000 after buying an additional 170,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,581,679. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

