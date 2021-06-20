Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $51,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 321.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $67.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

