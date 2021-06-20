Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires New Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Shares of SRC opened at $47.69 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

