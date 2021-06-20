Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 41.8% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 59,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLAB opened at $140.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.99. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.11 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.57%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana acquired 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

