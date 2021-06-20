M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the first quarter worth about $43,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $85.64 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. Insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

