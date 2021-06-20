Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after buying an additional 16,601 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total value of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock worth $15,306,235 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $685.60 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $674.93.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

