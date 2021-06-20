35,936 Shares in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 134,999 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 121,537 shares in the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $124.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

