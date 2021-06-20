Analysts Expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 253,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $98,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,106 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 288,917 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $21.99 on Thursday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

