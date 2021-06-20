SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have commented on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.24.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
