SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.24.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

