Analysts Set CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) PT at $24.31

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.31.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 9.50. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

