Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Ardelyx posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $7.28 on Thursday. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,208 shares of company stock valued at $84,413. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $5,379,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 686.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 928,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 810,300 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 20.7% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after buying an additional 479,307 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 17.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,434,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after buying an additional 360,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,184,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

