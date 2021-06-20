Ergoteles LLC Grows Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

