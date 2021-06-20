11,400 Shares in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,356,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,088,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,943,000 after purchasing an additional 323,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $6,483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 67,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,856,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $923.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.41. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

