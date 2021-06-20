Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,775 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,775 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $255,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after buying an additional 100,553 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,360,000 after buying an additional 31,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 22,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

