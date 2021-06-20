Northern Trust Corp Has $248.74 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,231 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.27% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $248,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

IWV opened at $248.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.18. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $253.76.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

