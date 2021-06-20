Northern Trust Corp Has $226.02 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,071,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051,451 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.88% of Darling Ingredients worth $226,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 943.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 32,802 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 79,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after buying an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of DAR opened at $62.29 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

