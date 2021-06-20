Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,299 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after buying an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $63,378,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,859,000 after purchasing an additional 636,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

