Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

