Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,287,000 after purchasing an additional 63,289 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 11.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 119,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 7.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 819,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $138.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

