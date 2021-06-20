Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 51,726 Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 51,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 92.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

OCUL stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 591.81% and a negative return on equity of 103.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

