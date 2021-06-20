Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 188,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $1,262,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CRH Medical by 7.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CRH Medical in the first quarter worth about $479,000. 40.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

Shares of CRH Medical stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. CRH Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $4.01.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.