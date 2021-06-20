Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $394,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 230,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $81.03 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.39.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.