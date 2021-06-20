Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter valued at $459,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

