Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,700 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ORBCOMM worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter worth about $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ORBCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ ORBC opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. Equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

