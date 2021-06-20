Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,005 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 360.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $82.47 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $125.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

