2,235 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,933,000 after buying an additional 103,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $85,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $203.44 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $149.51 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.87.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.