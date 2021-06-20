UBS Group AG Increases Position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of CoreSite Realty worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,227,000 after acquiring an additional 185,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $132.64 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

