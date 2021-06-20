Mark Freeman Acquires 3,832,744 Shares of Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) Stock

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) insider Mark Freeman bought 3,832,744 shares of Grand Gulf Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,327.44 ($27,376.74).
Mark Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 11th, Mark Freeman bought 1,167,256 shares of Grand Gulf Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,672.56 ($8,337.54).
Grand Gulf Energy Company Profile
