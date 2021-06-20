Mark Freeman Acquires 3,832,744 Shares of Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) Stock

Grand Gulf Energy Limited (ASX:GGE) insider Mark Freeman bought 3,832,744 shares of Grand Gulf Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,327.44 ($27,376.74).

Mark Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grand Gulf Energy alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Mark Freeman bought 1,167,256 shares of Grand Gulf Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,672.56 ($8,337.54).

Grand Gulf Energy Company Profile

Grand Gulf Energy Limited explores for and produces oil and gas leases in the United States. It owns a 39.65% working interest in the Desiree field; 55.5% working interest in the Dugas and Leblanc #3 well; 66% working interest in the DJ Basin covering an area of 355 net acres in Weld County, Colorado; and 40-50% interest in the East Texas Prospect covering an area of 1,238 net acres of 1,319 gross acres in Burleson County, Texas.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Gulf Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Gulf Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.