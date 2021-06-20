Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Chad L. Gareau Sells 750 Shares

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$35.55 on Friday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$36.21. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

