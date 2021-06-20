Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Chad L. Gareau Sells 750 Shares

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total transaction of C$27,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,215.52.
Shares of TSE CU opened at C$35.55 on Friday. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1 year low of C$29.96 and a 1 year high of C$36.21. The stock has a market cap of C$9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.74.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current year.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
