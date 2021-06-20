Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Hudbay Minerals posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $2.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 538,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 64,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

