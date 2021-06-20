Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

