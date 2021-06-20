Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $35,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $83,145,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 786.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,300,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 2,041,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after buying an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $22.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.67. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

