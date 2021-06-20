Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 900 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

