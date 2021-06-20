Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $43,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 155,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,523,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,106,000 after buying an additional 5,580,235 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.54 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

