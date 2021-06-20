Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 327,496 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $251,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 30.3% in the first quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 107,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

INVH opened at $36.51 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 101.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

