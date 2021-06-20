Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 182,468 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,214,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,468 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of MGM Resorts International worth $273,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,286,000. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,789,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,855,069. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.