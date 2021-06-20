Geode Capital Management LLC Has $246.43 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $246,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.95. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

