Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,141 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $59,621,000. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,384,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 342,564 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

