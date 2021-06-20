Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 244 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 40.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 94,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 53,692 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.91.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $1,920,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $318.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

