Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 255 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. FMR LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,269,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $63.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.82. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $58.13 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

