Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 68,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 341,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

