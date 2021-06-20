Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Increased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,601.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,342 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $15,640,024.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,166,022.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares in the company, valued at $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,544,126 shares of company stock worth $168,534,770. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

