Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) vs. UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocwen Financial and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.27 -$40.18 million N/A N/A UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

UWM Holdings Co. Class has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM Holdings Co. Class has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ocwen Financial and UWM Holdings Co. Class, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 3 3 0 2.50

UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given UWM Holdings Co. Class’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UWM Holdings Co. Class is more favorable than Ocwen Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06% UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94%

Summary

UWM Holdings Co. Class beats Ocwen Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

