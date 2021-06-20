Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stock Holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,832 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $18,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stamps.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 558.4% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 49,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 9,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.33, for a total transaction of $1,934,228.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,228.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $853,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $200.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.24.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

