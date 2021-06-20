Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,890 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $565,947. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $27.95 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

