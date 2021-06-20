PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Argus increased their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPG opened at $168.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.14 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

