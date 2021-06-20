Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 50.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 34,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 568.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 932,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,340,000 after buying an additional 792,545 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $956,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 17.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $153.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.