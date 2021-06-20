Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1,894,855.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 170,546 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 19,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at $2,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.38. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

