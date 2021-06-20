IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 959.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

